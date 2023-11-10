Opposition Leader for devising mechanism for timely signing of bills benefiting common people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem Friday called for devising a mechanism for the timely signing of bills passed by the National Assembly and Senate.

During a point of order, he expressed his dismay and said that it was regrettable how bills favoring the affluent swiftly received approval, while bills designed for the betterment of the common people seemed to have disappeared.

Drawing attention to a specific case, he highlighted a bill related to the observation of employees under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of education.

This bill, addressing the protection of families where spouses work or reside in Islamabad Capital Territory, ensuring compliance with Article 35 and promoting the full participation of women in national life as outlined in Article 34 and guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has yet to be signed and is seemingly missing.

The opposition leader stressed that the parliament, as the supreme legislative body, holds the authority to enact laws for the welfare of the people.