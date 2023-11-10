Open Menu

Opposition Leader For Devising Mechanism For Timely Signing Of Bills Benefiting Common People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Opposition Leader for devising mechanism for timely signing of bills benefiting common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem Friday called for devising a mechanism for the timely signing of bills passed by the National Assembly and Senate.

During a point of order, he expressed his dismay and said that it was regrettable how bills favoring the affluent swiftly received approval, while bills designed for the betterment of the common people seemed to have disappeared.

Drawing attention to a specific case, he highlighted a bill related to the observation of employees under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of education.

This bill, addressing the protection of families where spouses work or reside in Islamabad Capital Territory, ensuring compliance with Article 35 and promoting the full participation of women in national life as outlined in Article 34 and guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has yet to be signed and is seemingly missing.

The opposition leader stressed that the parliament, as the supreme legislative body, holds the authority to enact laws for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Education Parliament Women Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

17 seconds ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

38 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

2 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

4 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan