Open Menu

Opposition Leader Has Gone 'Underground': Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Opposition leader has gone 'Underground': Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh had gone 'Underground'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh had gone 'Underground'.

He said that the Opposition Leader must come up and he would not be sieged.

While talking to media persons on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that the Sindh government had taken notice of Karoonjhar issue and would protect it.

He said that the more new buses reached Karachi and the process of their non-stop arrival would continue.

Replying to a question, Sharjeel said that PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had clearly said that no consultation had been carried out on the caretaker PM and the party had formed a three-member committee on the matter.

Answering a question at the GDA meeting, he said that the PPP would give the message of unity.

The Minister claimed that 80 per cent of GDA members were in contact with PPP.

Replying to another question on growing street crime, he said that the chief minister had issued necessary directives to resolve the issue.

Answering a question on Census, Sharjeel said that he would be able to comment on it after receiving details about it.

The Minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had started giving ownership rights from Larkana and these rights would be given in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Larkana Faisal Karim Kundi Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

8 minutes ago
 Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

8 minutes ago
 Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

16 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

8 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

15 minutes ago
Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

15 minutes ago
 People to verify their vote by July 20, 2023: DEC ..

People to verify their vote by July 20, 2023: DEC Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 CCoIGCT approves G2G agreement between UAE and Pak ..

CCoIGCT approves G2G agreement between UAE and Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Man accused for dual murders arrested

Man accused for dual murders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to mitigate hardships of GB's peopl ..

Govt committed to mitigate hardships of GB's people: Minister for Law and Justic ..

2 minutes ago
 ED vacant post in HEC to be filled soon: Rana Tanv ..

ED vacant post in HEC to be filled soon: Rana Tanveer

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan