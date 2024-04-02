(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Ibadullah on Tuesday slammed the provincial assembly speaker for performing his duty as loyalist to a political party rather as custodian of House.

Talking to the media here outside the KP Assembly hall, he said as per the constitution, the Speaker is the custodian of the House who has to protect the rights of every elected representative, adding that during Senate polls the speaker forgot his responsibilities and represented a political party.

The role of Speaker was regrettable as he was following instructions of a convicted person, he remarked.

Ibadullah said that for the first time in history, the KP Assembly Hall was handed over to the Election Commission against the law as the obstinacy of the government resulted in postponement of elections.

It was unfortunate for the people of the province that unlike the entire country, the Senate elections were postponed here, he deplored. "These people do not believe in the clear decisions of the Election Commission and the court," Ibadullah added