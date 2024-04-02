Open Menu

Opposition Leader In KP Assembly Slams Speaker's Role

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Opposition leader in KP assembly slams Speaker's role

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Ibadullah on Tuesday slammed the provincial assembly speaker for performing his duty as loyalist to a political party rather as custodian of House.

Talking to the media here outside the KP Assembly hall, he said as per the constitution, the Speaker is the custodian of the House who has to protect the rights of every elected representative, adding that during Senate polls the speaker forgot his responsibilities and represented a political party.

The role of Speaker was regrettable as he was following instructions of a convicted person, he remarked.

Ibadullah said that for the first time in history, the KP Assembly Hall was handed over to the Election Commission against the law as the obstinacy of the government resulted in postponement of elections.

It was unfortunate for the people of the province that unlike the entire country, the Senate elections were postponed here, he deplored. "These people do not believe in the clear decisions of the Election Commission and the court," Ibadullah added

Related Topics

Assembly Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Media Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

28 seconds ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

13 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

16 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan