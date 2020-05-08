Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother here on Friday

In a condolence message issued here, he said that their hearts went out to the family of Senator Faisal Javed.

He also prayed for the higher place of the departed soul in Jannah.