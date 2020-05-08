UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Leader In Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi Griefs Death Of Senator Faisal Javed's Mother

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi griefs death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother here on Friday.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that their hearts went out to the family of Senator Faisal Javed.

He also prayed for the higher place of the departed soul in Jannah.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Family Opposition

Recent Stories

Stealing electricity for ACs: 28620 nabbed in one ..

3 minutes ago

DC, DPO visit mosques to check implementation of S ..

3 minutes ago

It's been govt's endevour to care for both lives, ..

3 minutes ago

DC reviews prices of vegetables, fruits at Islamab ..

3 minutes ago

Collaborative Russian-German Online Concert Symbol ..

21 minutes ago

Japan Defense Ministry to Launch New Space Unit on ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.