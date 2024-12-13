Open Menu

Opposition Leader, LG Minister Discuss LG Issues In City

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Opposition leader, LG Minister discuss LG issues in city

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi and the Sindh Minister for local Government (LG) Saeed Ghani on Friday discussed LG issues in the province specially in Karachi here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi and the Sindh Minister for local Government (LG) Saeed Ghani on Friday discussed LG issues in the province specially in Karachi here on Friday.

They also discussed other issues at LG Minister's office.

MQM- Pakistan MPAs in Sindh Assembly including Najam Mirza, Moid Anwar and Fouzia Hameed were also present on the occasion.

