UrduPoint.com

Opposition Leader Making Efforts To Save Plundered National Wealth: Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:22 PM

Opposition leader making efforts to save plundered national wealth: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was busy to save plundered national wealth rather to address the public's issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was busy to save plundered national wealth rather to address the public's issues.

In response to the statement given by Shahbaz Shairf, he said despite remaining in power corridor for almost three decades, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) did not bother to take care of small provinces and always usurped the rights of small provinces, he added.

The opposition leader should tell what he had done in legislation related to address public issues so far, he posed a question.

He said development budgets allocated for small cities were spent on metro bus and orange line train projects in the past.

Gill said that expensive power generation agreements were inked by PML-N. Expensive electricity was generated but no heed was given towards transmission system, he added.

He said the incumbent government allocated hefty amount of Rs 225 billion for energy sector. Similarly, a sum of Rs 118 billion was earmarked for upgradation of transmission line system and improvement of grid stations, he added.

Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan re-negotiated expensive power projects with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide affordable electricity to the people.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Metro Orange Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabu ..

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabul Rises to 12 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 milli ..

Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

5 minutes ago
 Slovakia men's ice hockey team qualifies for Beiji ..

Slovakia men's ice hockey team qualifies for Beijing 2022

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, five buried after landslide in India's ..

Two killed, five buried after landslide in India's Uttarakhand

8 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Monday

Chinese shares close mixed Monday

8 minutes ago
 AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for ..

AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for Autumn 21

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.