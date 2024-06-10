Opposition Leader Misrepresenting National Perspective At Senate: Siddiqui
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday derided the Opposition Leader for misrepresenting national perspective at the floor of the House by portraying alleged negative picture of the prevailing situation.
He was responding to the Opposition Leader’s speech at the conclusion of the Senate House business here.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the Opposition Leader casted darkness on the prevailing situation as he did not show any ray of hope and conceived hopelessness and destruction all around.
He said a survey from a reputed organisation claimed that hope graph for coming days among youth was facing a visible positive increase.
“The 39% inflation rate has dropped to 11% and our stock exchange reached 80%, institutions are working, the opposition is getting justice from the courts, addressing at the parliament and taking membership of its committees.
There is no destruction in the country, but rather investment is coming and nations are coming to Pakistan for investment,” he added.
The Opposition was here for the strengthening of this system and the treasury benches honoured them and it will be achieved with their cooperation, he said, adding, “They should not promote hopelessness in the country.”
The Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz requested the Chairman Senate to issue production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.
Later, the quorum was pointed out which was not complete, and the session was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday July 11th, 2024 till 5pm.
