Opposition leader, MPAs meet Dy.Speaker Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate along with member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Nasrullah Khan Zaray and Malik Naseer Shahwani called on Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel at his chamber on Monday.

Issues of mutual interest, political situation and development of the province were discussed during the meeting.