Opposition Leader, MPAs Meet Dy.Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:13 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate along with member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Nasrullah Khan Zaray and Malik Naseer Shahwani called on Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel at his chamber on Monday.
Issues of mutual interest, political situation and development of the province were discussed during the meeting.