Opposition Leader Praises KP Governor For APC Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan, has lauded Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for organizing an all-parties conference ( APC) aimed at building consensus on pressing provincial issues, particularly the security situation.

Ibadullah criticized the KP government, accusing it of neglecting its responsibilities and engaging in divisive politics.

He expressed hope that the all-parties conference would pave the way for solutions to the province's challenges through collective wisdom.

He assured that the Federal government would fully support the recommendations emerging from the conference.

Meanwhile, Sujjah Khan, Provincial General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also commended Governor Kundi's efforts to bring political leaders together on critical security concerns. He expressed confidence that these efforts would yield positive outcomes for the province.

