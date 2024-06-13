Open Menu

Opposition Leader Should Address Senate Session Instead Of Holding 'senseless Protest': Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 12:01 AM

Leader of the House in the Senate and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday welcomed the Leader of the Opposition to deliver his detailed address on the Budget 2024-25 to express his concerns instead of holding a "senseless protest"

Leader of the House in the Senate and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday welcomed the Leader of the Opposition to deliver his detailed address on the Budget 2024-25 to express his concerns instead of holding a "senseless protest".

Speaking soon after the finance minister laid the copy of the Finance Bill 2024-25 in the Senate, Dar criticized the opposition leader for his protest over the Finance Bill.

"It is not sensible that the Leader of Opposition is protesting the proposed 25 % salary increase for the government employees of grade 1-16 who are battered by hyperinflation, 20% raise in the salaries of grade 17-22 and 15% in the pensions of the retired employees.

He said the opposition should raise their concerns and give suggestions on the floor of the House to stir a healthy debate during the session.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani also requested Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz to first deliver his opening speech on the Finance Bill and then take his future course of action.

He urged the opposition leader to not protest and allow the House to be adjourned to resume the proceedings tomorrow.

The Senate session was adjourned to meet again on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

