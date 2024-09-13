Opposition leader submits requisition to convene PA session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A requisition has been submitted on Friday by the opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar to convene the session of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly official sources told APP that the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly has submitted a requisition.

In his requisition, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has included inflation, law and order situation in Punjab and non-payment of sugarcane crop price and other issues in the agenda.