Opposition Leader Suggests Measures To Achieve Self-reliance In Agri Sector

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 08:26 PM

:Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad while regretting lack of incentives for the agriculture sector, on Monday suggested corrective measures to ensure food security and achieve reliance-reliance in the agro-based products

Initiating debate on the Federal Budget 2023-24 in the Lower House of the Parliament, he stressed the need for adopting modern harvesting techniques and increasing per acre production of seasonal crops.

Raja Riaz called for increased focus on research in agriculture to enhance crop productivity and recommended the government to announce more incentives for farmers.

One of his key demands was the restoration of the price control magistrate system across the country to provide relief to the masses. He expressed concern over the unchecked activities of middlemen, who, he claimed, were exploiting the people by creating significant price differences between wholesale and common markets.

He believed that reintroducing the price control magistrate system would alleviate the burden of inflation on the general public.

Raja Riaz also highlighted the hardships faced by the industrial sector and requested special attention from the government.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the budget allocation for the education sector, emphasizing its vital role in a country's development. He urged the government to allocate more funds to this sector.

The Opposition Leader criticized the government for insufficient budget allocation to the health sector, accusing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of damaging the healthcare system. He called for provision of free medicine in government hospitals and requested increased funding for the construction of dams.

He suggested providing more incentives for the import of solar equipment and commended the government for announcing a 30 percent increase in the salaries of its employees. He further urged the government to raise the pension of retired employees by 30 percent.

He also appreciated the government for giving due attention to the information technology sector in the budget and stressed the need for further government support in the area.

