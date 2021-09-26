Opposition Leader using delaying tactics in NAB cases: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was facing cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and using delaying tactics from past three years

Talking to a private news channel he said, the opposition wanted to create serious problems for the government and they would not be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes that no one was above the law, he said and criticized the opposition for dodging law to hide their corruption during their previous regimes.

Shibli Faraz said PTI did not used national assets for their personal interest as opposition were used to do so in the past.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue before the world in true spirit.