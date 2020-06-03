Opposition leader using different tactics to escape from Parliament: Nadeem A Chan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday said that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was using different tactics to escape from the Parliament and always Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had polluted the politics of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday said that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was using different tactics to escape from the Parliament and always Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had polluted the politics of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leadership should to apologize from the people for doing their mistakes in the past.

He said Leadership of the PML-N was being hunted from it's own made system, adding if there were some flows in the National Accountability Bureau laws then PML-N was responsible in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said nobody should be arrested till that time when he was not declared as guilty from the courts.

To another query about sugar prices, he said sugar price would be reduced in coming days.

He said people must be acted according to the government issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) because care was the only solution to combat coronavirus.

People should avoid to attend public gatherings and those places where numbers of the people together, he added