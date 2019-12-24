UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Leaders Aim At Shehryar Afridi Over Sana’s Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:28 PM

Opposition leaders aim at Shehryar Afridi over Sana’s bail

Syeda Shehla Raza says Shehryar Afridi should apologize the public as he used to swear in the parliament about the case of Rana Sana Ullah.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) In a quick reaction on bail of PML-N senior member and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah, the opposition leaders welcomed the bail and strongly criticized the failure of the state institutions as well as the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Taking to twitter, PPP leader and Minister for Women Development Sindh Syeda Shela Raza informed her twitter followers that Rana Sana Ullah had been granted bail by the Lahore High Court in Narcotics case. Referring to PTI’s Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi, she wrote: “What that minister say now who used to swear to be answerable before Almighty Allah,” . She wrote: “Jaan e Jaan maut ni sharam to aee ho gi,” (Not death—my dear –but you must be feeling ashamed),”.

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar said that Rana Sana Ullah was innocent in the case but Shehryar Afridi should not surrender himself before God and should apologize before the public about this case.

The supporters and workers of PML-N surrounded Nabeela Sana Ullah—the wife of Rana Sana Ullah, and congratulated her over bail of her husband former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah. The supporters of the PML-N were chanting slogans.

The Lahore High Court allowed bail to former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in 15 kg heroin case and directed him to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each. ANF took him into custody when he was coming to Lahore from his home town Faisalabad in July 2019.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Law Minister Wife Ho July Women 2019 God Afridi From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Five People Injured in Blasts at South Korean Stee ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Producer Plans to Ink Contract for 2 Commun ..

3 minutes ago

National Curriculum Council (NCC) seeks provinces' ..

3 minutes ago

LG to unveil dual-screen 5G smartphone at MWC

18 minutes ago

South Korean Military Says No Suspicious North Kor ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing Confirms More Than 120 Chinese Cyberfraud ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.