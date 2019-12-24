Opposition leaders aim at Shehryar Afridi over Sana’s bail

(@fidahassanain)

Syeda Shehla Raza says Shehryar Afridi should apologize the public as he used to swear in the parliament about the case of Rana Sana Ullah.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) In a quick reaction on bail of PML-N senior member and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah, the opposition leaders welcomed the bail and strongly criticized the failure of the state institutions as well as the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Taking to twitter, PPP leader and Minister for Women Development Sindh Syeda Shela Raza informed her twitter followers that Rana Sana Ullah had been granted bail by the Lahore High Court in Narcotics case. Referring to PTI’s Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi, she wrote: “What that minister say now who used to swear to be answerable before Almighty Allah,” . She wrote: “Jaan e Jaan maut ni sharam to aee ho gi,” (Not death—my dear –but you must be feeling ashamed),”.

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar said that Rana Sana Ullah was innocent in the case but Shehryar Afridi should not surrender himself before God and should apologize before the public about this case.

The supporters and workers of PML-N surrounded Nabeela Sana Ullah—the wife of Rana Sana Ullah, and congratulated her over bail of her husband former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah. The supporters of the PML-N were chanting slogans.

The Lahore High Court allowed bail to former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in 15 kg heroin case and directed him to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each. ANF took him into custody when he was coming to Lahore from his home town Faisalabad in July 2019.