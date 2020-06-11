UrduPoint.com
Opposition Leaders Clarifies Status Of SIDCL

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI parliamentary leader MPA Halim Adil Shaikh here on Thursday said Sindh Infrastructure Development Co.Ltd (SIDCL) was a responsible entity that worked in close coordination with the provincial government

They were addressing a press conference.

The briefing held at Committee Room 2 of Sindh Assembly was specially called to clarify a statement made by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on the other day with regard to series of projects underway in Karachi.

Other senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) including MPA Ali Aziz GG were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi reiterating that Board of Director of SIDCL was adequately represented by Sindh government mentioned that series of schemes initiated and underway as part of SIDCL had been approved by the very board and executed in close coordination with the Sindh Government.

"To have joint ownership and inclusive decision making the BoD of SIDCL has senior representation from Government of Sindh including its chief secretary, chairman of Sindh Planning and Development Commission, and other relevant stakeholders," said the senior PTI leader.

About the schemes mentioned by the Sindh CM in his press conference the speakers said projects are being executed in close coordination and the trust is mutual.

"It is evident from the fact that Gof S has only recently mandated operations of Orange Line BRTS to SIDCL," said Halim Adil Shaikh.

GreenLine BRTS, Development Works in Karachi, Rehabilitation of Fire Fighting Capacity of Karachi, Rehabilitation of Manghopir - Jam Chakro Road, Construction of flyovers along Shershah Suri Road, M-9 flyover at Jinnah Avenue and a few other development scheme were particularly cited on the occasion.

The speakers said the Federal government led by PTI will continue to invest in the province and it was high time that the provincial authorities reciprocate in true and letter and spirit in the larger benefit of the people of Sindh.

They urged the provincial leadership not to hoodwink people by resorting to blame game as they would not be able hide their deficiencies and weakness from the people.

