Opposition leaders has no public support: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Postal Services and Communication Murad Saeed Friday said the people were not supporting the opposition leaders involved in looting national exchequer.

The opposition was in grief and sorrow for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition's big stalwarts including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz were involved in massive corruption.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stepped in politics by changing his surname.

Replying to a question, Murad Saeed said the prime minister had announced a hefty economic relief package of Rs1100 billion for the metropolitan city Karachi.

The Sindh government had totally failed in delivering anything to the masses, he added.