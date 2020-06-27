Opposition leaders in Sindh Assembly call for urgent development work in Karachi

The wide gap in budgetary allocations for annual expenditure worth Rs.1.2 trillion and annual development funds worth Rs.232 billion for fiscal year 2020-2021 reflected little interest of provincial government towards uplift of masses, said MPA Firdaus Shamim Naqvi here on Saturday

Addressing a joint press conference organized by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Mutahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance in the Sindh Assembly's committee room, he said wrong priorities of the Sindh Government had landed the province and its capital into a difficult situation - pushing people fast towards poverty and frustration.

Naqvi, also the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly flanked by MPAs Hasnain Mirza and Nusrat Sahar Abbasi of GDA, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and Mohamamd Hussain of MQM and MPA Halim Adil Shaikh (PTI) said PPP government was more focused on doling out money among non deserving and corrupt elements with little attention towards meaningful development that may cast lasting impact on the lives of masses.

He, on the occasion, also announced that failure on part of KE authorities to end the ongoing load shedding in a day's time would result in a joint movement to have a long term solution to the issue, adding latest increase in the POL price was unavoidable due to raise in their rates in the international market.

Other leaders including Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, Mohammad Hussain and Halim Adil Shaikh taking exception to Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah's budget speech said it was more to divert attention from actual issues.

"He spoke of health and subjects that could please big-wigs of his party and not about what his vision, if any, was to empower masses," said MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi.

MPA Halim A Shaikh inquired as what steps were being taken to provide water, electricity, safe and regular waste disposal, quality and efficient healthcare besides infrastructure development for Karachi and other parts of the province.

MPA Mohammad Hussain advised PPP activists to disassociate themselves from corrupt elements in their ranks.