Opposition Leaders Involved In Massive Corruption: Sadaqat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday said majority of the opposition leaders were involved in massive corruption that's why they had lost their credibility and integrity among the people.

The Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz had registered the corruption cases against each others during their own regimes, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to avail health facilities abroad on basis of humanitarian grounds and he has to come back to face the corruption cases registered against him.

Commenting on judicial reforms, he said there was dire need to introduce reforms in judiciary system to bring the culprits into justice.

Replying to a question, the MNA said the coronavirus pandemic had left adverse affect on national economy like other parts of the world, adding the government had saved the country through imposing smart-lockdown.

