Opposition leaders not digesting people friendly budget: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Saturday said the opposition leaders were not digesting the people friendly budget presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and criticizing it just for the sake of criticism.

Commenting on the Federal budget, he said the federal budget was the budget of the poor people of the country who were always burdened instead of giving relief in the past.

Hafeez said the PTI government would continue working for the betterment of the masses.

The provincial minister said minimum wage of Rs 20,000 for laborers, interest-free loans for young people to set up their own businesses and soft loans to construct and purchase houses were great initiatives announced in the budget despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said for the first time such proposals have come up which were practical steps to make the country truly like the state of 'Madina'.

He said the government has also proposed concrete and far-reaching measures in the budget for the promotion of agriculture and ample funds have been allocated for this sector.

He said, measures to eliminate the role of middlemen would help bring prices of the food items particularly vegetables and fruits down, adding, the authorities concerned would be able to control profiteering.

This was also happening for the first time in the history of Pakistan, as earlier under the auspices of the rulers mafias used to stockpile food items at very cheap rates and later market them at exorbitant prices.

Hafeez said people-friendly budget of the federal government had dashed all the hopes of the opposition. In fact, this budget has laid the foundation for the development of every sector as well as welfare of the people and those who were opposing it, were actually opposing the welfare of people, he commented.

