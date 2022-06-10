UrduPoint.com

Opposition Leaders Reject Federal Govt's Budget For Next Fiscal Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget for next fiscal year

The opposition leaders say that the budget presented by the federal government is direction-less.

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has rejected the budget presetened by the federal government for 2022-23.

The opposition leaders say that the budget does not have clear direction and will cause more unemployment in the country.

Hammad Azhar, Shibli Faraz and Asad Umar criticized the government, saying that those who used to think themselves as experts have failed to present an impactful budget.

They say that the problems badly affecting the common man have been ignored in the budget. The unemployment will increase.

The opposition leaders are of the view that the imported government will fail to address the problems of the masses. The best way, they say, is that the government should announce date for next general elections.

On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif say they will get the country out of crises through this budget. The PM appreciated the partners as well as the economic team for a 'stablizing' budget for the country.

The economic experts have also called it a 'stablizing budget'.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Asad Umar Budget Man Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

13 minutes ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

19 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through trac ..

Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through track & trace system on cigarettes ..

10 minutes ago
 Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to ..

Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

34 minutes ago
 UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in U ..

UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in Ukraine

34 minutes ago
 Government initiates measure to stabilize economy: ..

Government initiates measure to stabilize economy: Jaffar Iqbal

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.