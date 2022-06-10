(@Abdulla99267510)

The opposition leaders say that the budget presented by the federal government is direction-less.

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has rejected the budget presetened by the federal government for 2022-23.

The opposition leaders say that the budget does not have clear direction and will cause more unemployment in the country.

Hammad Azhar, Shibli Faraz and Asad Umar criticized the government, saying that those who used to think themselves as experts have failed to present an impactful budget.

They say that the problems badly affecting the common man have been ignored in the budget. The unemployment will increase.

The opposition leaders are of the view that the imported government will fail to address the problems of the masses. The best way, they say, is that the government should announce date for next general elections.

On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif say they will get the country out of crises through this budget. The PM appreciated the partners as well as the economic team for a 'stablizing' budget for the country.

The economic experts have also called it a 'stablizing budget'.