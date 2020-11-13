UrduPoint.com
Opposition Leaders Toeing Indian Agenda By Instigating Coup Within Army: PM

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said by targeting the military leadership, the opposition leaders were conspiring to instigate a coup within the army and pursue Indian designs of disintegrating the country.

"Their interests are opposed to those of Pakistan. He (Nawaz Sharif) targeted the Army Chief and the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) Director General. They are instigating coup within the army. What could be bigger treason than that. You are telling that the army is good except these two persons," he said in a interview with a private television channel (GNN).

He said while sitting in the luxury London flat, Nawaz Sharif was attempting to create differences within the army and the judiciary.

To a question, he said though the intelligence agencies had all the information about Nawaz Sharif's activities abroad, including his meetings, but it was very difficult to prove the treason case in courts based on their reports.

He said Hussain Haqqani was running Nawaz Sharif's communication strategy, who was well known for his anti-Pakistan and anti-army role.

He said just like the Indian strategy, the opposition leaders were trying to discredit the Pakistan Army, which would be tantamount to disintegrating the state into three parts.

He said during the last 73 years, India never had an anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan government like Narendra Modi's, which wanted a hybrid warfare in Pakistan. The designs such as planting spies like Kulbhushan Jhadav were part of the attempts to destabilise Pakistan.

He said unlike Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, Pakistan stood safe just because of a strong army and nuclear arms.

