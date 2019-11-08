Opposition leaders using pressure tactics, blackmailing for NRO: Shibli Fraz

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday said the political leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, while taking advantage of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman sit-in, were trying to use pressure tactics and blackmailing for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The leadership of present government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would not grant any NRO to the leaders of political parties facing jails due to corruption charges or money laundering, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The accountability process being carried out by national accountability bureau (NAB), for money trial or other corruption cases, would continue without discrimination, he added.

About relief to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, the Senator said that temporary granting leave from prison, was given by court orders.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party support to so called Azadi March launched by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said that the party had damaged its image and lost popularity. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman representing the party of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was not in the parliament, he informed.

In reply to a question regarding cases against the PPP and PML-N leaders, he said that the party leaders had made national accountability bureau (NAB), laws.