Opposition Leaders Welcomed SC's Verdict

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Opposition leaders welcomed SC's verdict

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision terming it as savior of the constitution

The top court on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

"The Supreme Court's verdict is in line with the expectations of the masses as it will further strengthen the Parliament and its supremacy," he said while talking to media after the verdict.

"We are grateful to the Supreme Court on this unanimous decision. The top court has restored the constitution and its sanctity through this decision." Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman congratulated the whole nation on the verdict of the top court.

"I urge the nation to observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to celebrate this victory on Friday and ask the people to pray for the country to come out of the ongoing economic crisis," he said.

"I congratulate the entire nation as it is the victory of every Pakistani, the constitution, democracy and judiciary," he said.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said this was the victory of the constitution. "Now the vote of no confidence will be held at last," he said.

He said PPP and the opposition has succeeded and recalled a famous English verse, 'First they ignore you, then they mock you, then they fight you and then you win'.

"Democracy is the best revenge and we hope to come up to the expectations of the people in future. I congratulate Pakistani nation and ask them to celebrate the victory of democracy," he said.

