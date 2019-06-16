Opposition leadership behind the bars because of their own wrongdoings: Firdous Ashif Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the leadership of some opposition parties was behind the bars because of their own wrongdoings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the leadership of some opposition parties was behind the bars because of their own wrongdoings.

She was responding to the criticism of Member National Assembly Rana Sanaullah.

She said the cronies of Sharif family were certified liars, as leveling baseless allegations and mudslinging was their old technique to amuse their political fathers.

Firdous said Rana Sanaullah had no concrete or logical argument in his defense therefore attacking on her character.

Rana Sanaullah did not seem well after receiving a defamation notice, she added.

The special assistant said their leaders get sick after going into jails, while they recover soon after they get acquitted and appear to be healthier after reaching London.

She said half of the crooks were not well in the jails whereas the rests were fugitives.

The matter of murderers of Model Town incident was yet to be decided, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan concluded.