Opposition leadership calls on AJK Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The AJK Opposition leadership called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider here on Monday and discussed to hold processions in view of Kashmir solidarity day on February 5

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The AJK Opposition leadership called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider here on Monday and discussed to hold processions in view of Kashmir solidarity day on February 5.

The opposition delegation led by President Pakistan People's Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhary Latif Akbar besides, others including the leader of the Opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch.Muhammad Yaseen, Ex Deputy Speaker AJK legislative Assembly Shaheen Kousar Dar and others.

Raja Farooq Haider told the delegation that February 5 was the day which depict the solidarity with Kashmiri brothers by Pakistani people.