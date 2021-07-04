UrduPoint.com
Opposition Leadership Enjoying Facilities In Swat, Hopes Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday hoped that the visiting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has enjoyed the excellent entertainment facilities in Swat.

In a tweet, he said every citizen irrespective of his political affiliations benefits from the good governance of a government.

He said he has already asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to take care of the guests but also keep an eye on them.

More Stories From Pakistan

