Opposition leadership in jail due to its wrongdoings: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian Sunday said the opposition leadership was in jail due to their wrongdoings and corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to boost economy, ensure good governance, facilitate masses, and reduce poverty and inflation.

The previous governments were responsible for fragile condition of the national economy, he added.

Fawad said PPP had completely failed to make the lives of people easier in Sindh as they were deprived of clean drinking water, road infrastructure and other facilities including health and transport.