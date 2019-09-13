Opposition leadership united to save themselves from ongoing accountability: Governor

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Friday criticized the opposition unity and said that corrupt political parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party were two faces of the same coin and they have gathered under one umbrella against the government to save themselves from ongoing corruption cases.

Talking to private news channel, he said the opposition leaders want to destabilize the current government. But people know everything.

He further said corrupt opposition should not use democracy as a shield to protect their cases and for getting NRO.

He said both PPP and PML-N had ruled the country for many decades but they did nothing for the people's welfare and the country's development and instead left behind a huge burden of loans.

He lamented that the attitude of opposition parties during the address of President Arif Avli yesterday at the floor of parliament was embarrassing, adding, the economy is being used as a "source of blackmail" by corrupt political mafia.

The PTI government is committed to hold across-the-board accountability for all corrupt elements without any discrimination, he clarified.

He appreciated that it was good development that President of Pakistan has briefly highlighted Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role in order to reach a just and lasting solution to the conflict in Kashmir.

Kashmir issue has been internationalized and the credit of this achievement goes to Imran Khan's government for taking concrete and effective diplomatic efforts.