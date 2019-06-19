UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Least Bothered To Discuss Public Issues: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:17 AM

Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said the opposition parties did not have any interest in resolving the issues of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said the opposition parties did not have any interest in resolving the issues of common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition wanted to exert pressure on the government regarding approval of budget but the budget would be approved with thumping majority.

The opposition parties were more interested in discussing their personal matters rather than shedding light on the issues of masses, he said.

Commenting on the debt pile-up issue, he said a high powered commission would investigate the matter of Rs 24000 billion loan taken by past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The graph of the accounts of PPP and PML-N leaders had shown upward trend while the national exchequer was presenting a bleak picture due to the massive corruption and mishandling of the national money, he added.

Senator Faisal Javed suggested that the opposition should come forward and initiate talks on real issues of people rather than finding ways to use pressure tactics to avoid corruption cases of their leaders.

The opposition, he said, wanted to protect the corruption and money laundering of Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz and leaders of PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur etc.

About the cases of Nawaz Sharif, he said the cases were registered during the tenures of past government of Pakistan Muslim League-N and the PTI government had no role in them.

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Faryal Talpur Budget Man Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

More Stories From Pakistan

