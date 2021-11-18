Opposition left with nothing but 'narrative of lies': Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that opposition have nothing except 'narrative of lies' and after successful legislation from parliament government had defeated opposition on every front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that opposition have nothing except 'narrative of lies' and after successful legislation from parliament government had defeated opposition on every front.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition had failed miserably in Parliament to play a constructive role and resorted to cheap tricks to disrupt the proceeding of House, adding, the opposition members had been vindictive and deliberately tried to create chaos in the house but government successfully passed the legislation.

Faisal said government under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled another promise made in its manifesto.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has once again become the most renowned and national party of Pakistan, he said, adding, victory in joint session reflects the confidence of our allies in the policies of the government.

He reassured that with EVM implementation government would secure the rights of overseas Pakistanis and would ensure fair and transparent elections in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard for equality of all before the law as no one was above the law.

In the past, he said, the powerful corrupt mafia always took advantage of the flawed system, but now the PTI's government stood firm against such elements and won't let them succeed at any cost.