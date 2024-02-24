Opposition leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results: Khuhro

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro on Saturday said that the opposition including GDA, JUI, Jamaat e Islami, and PTI were leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results and wasting their time by staging protests.

Speaking to newsmen here at Sindh Assembly, MPA elect Senator Khuhro said the opposition parties should wait for the next general elections instead of staging sit-ins and creating difficulties for the common men.

He said PPP candidates were declared as winners in the general election as per Form 45 result. The opponents are leveling allegations of rigging, saying that if there were proofs of rigging they should present these on legal forums.

He said the democratic process was about to be completed across the country and all democratic governments would complete their constitutional tenure.