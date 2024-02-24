Open Menu

Opposition Leveling Allegations Of Rigging Despite Form 45 Results: Khuhro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Opposition leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results: Khuhro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro on Saturday said that the opposition including GDA, JUI, Jamaat e Islami, and PTI were leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results and wasting their time by staging protests.

Speaking to newsmen here at Sindh Assembly, MPA elect Senator Khuhro said the opposition parties should wait for the next general elections instead of staging sit-ins and creating difficulties for the common men.

He said PPP candidates were declared as winners in the general election as per Form 45 result. The opponents are leveling allegations of rigging, saying that if there were proofs of rigging they should present these on legal forums.

He said the democratic process was about to be completed across the country and all democratic governments would complete their constitutional tenure.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

5 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

6 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

7 hours ago
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

8 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

9 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan