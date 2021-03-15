UrduPoint.com
Opposition Long March Not A Threat For Govt.: Shaukat Yousafzai

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Opposition long march not a threat for Govt.: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said the government has no threat form long march of the opposition and Pakistan Democratic Movement has to wait for 2023 elections.

He said opposition was divided and defeat in senate elections had driven last nail in their coffin, he added.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a counter at Shangla district headquarters hospital to provide free healthcare facilities to masses under Shehat Insaaf Card initiative.

He said provision of free health care to 100 percent people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a great achievement of the provincial government in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country a welfare state.

He said owing to prudent economic policies of the government, the country was on the path of progress and economic indicators were gradually improving.

He said the government was also focusing on the development of the tourism sector and thesedevelopment-oriented initiatives would change the destiny of Shangla.

