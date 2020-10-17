UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Loses Masses Support: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Opposition loses masses support: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din said on Friday that opposition parties and their leaders lost their support among masses because of their narrative against national institutions.

In a statement issued here regarding Gujranwala public meeting, the minister said the government had nothing to do with the 'number of people' attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s gathering as it was opposition's issue of existence. He added that opposition was holding such gatherings in desperate bid to keep their presence among people.

He said that opposition parties had no public support, adding that participants of PDM gathering were not adopting the standard operating procedures.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in democratic norms and it allowed the opposition to stage such gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gujranwala Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

41 minutes ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

41 minutes ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

1 hour ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

42 minutes ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

42 minutes ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.