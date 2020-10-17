Opposition loses masses support: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din said on Friday that opposition parties and their leaders lost their support among masses because of their narrative against national institutions.

In a statement issued here regarding Gujranwala public meeting, the minister said the government had nothing to do with the 'number of people' attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s gathering as it was opposition's issue of existence. He added that opposition was holding such gatherings in desperate bid to keep their presence among people.

He said that opposition parties had no public support, adding that participants of PDM gathering were not adopting the standard operating procedures.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in democratic norms and it allowed the opposition to stage such gathering.