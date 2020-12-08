UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Lost Its Conscious For Power: Ali

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Opposition lost its conscious for power: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said the opposition was power hungry so they have lost their conscious in power lust as they were using different tactics to put pressure on the government but they would be failed in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was intentionally pushing the people in danger by holding their political gatherings during spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

He said opposition parties were not serious to give resignations from the assemblies, adding the Pakistan Peoples Party would not sacrifice its Sindh government.

Ali Muhammad Khan said although for establishing power of writ,the government do not want to hold any incident as like that of Model Town Lahore.

He proposed that the opposition political parties should avoid to hold their public gatherings in this crucial time of spreading the deadly virus if they were well wisher of the people.

He said everyone should have to adopt all Standard operating Procedures (SoPs) with letter and spirit otherwise the coronavirus could be out of control.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

19 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.