Opposition lost its conscious for power: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said the opposition was power hungry so they have lost their conscious in power lust as they were using different tactics to put pressure on the government but they would be failed in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was intentionally pushing the people in danger by holding their political gatherings during spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

He said opposition parties were not serious to give resignations from the assemblies, adding the Pakistan Peoples Party would not sacrifice its Sindh government.

Ali Muhammad Khan said although for establishing power of writ,the government do not want to hold any incident as like that of Model Town Lahore.

He proposed that the opposition political parties should avoid to hold their public gatherings in this crucial time of spreading the deadly virus if they were well wisher of the people.

He said everyone should have to adopt all Standard operating Procedures (SoPs) with letter and spirit otherwise the coronavirus could be out of control.