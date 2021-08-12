Opposition lost on all fronts, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Nadeem Qureshi said that the people had rejected the Opposition and it was defeated on all fronts. He said that PDM's meeting was aimed for getting personal gains and relief in cases against their leadership.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he informed that the absconders who fled the country by telling lies were now facing embarrassment in London and they had nothing to do with Pakistan anymore.

Qureshi said that South Punjab was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was exploring new vistas.

The launching of Kisan Card and direct subsidy on agriculture will benefit the farmers, he said and added that Punjab government had allocated huge funds for development of the region which would give it a new identity.

He disclosed that it had been decided principally to fix 32 percent quota in provincial government's jobs for the youths of South Punjab.