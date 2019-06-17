Opposition made mockery of democracy by confining Speaker in chamber: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said that so-called champions of democracy have tried to use parliament as a shield and made mockery of the democracy by confining the Speaker National Assembly in his chamber

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), flanked by Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig and its Executive Member Ashfak Jumani, she said that PML-N Khawaja Asif who was wanted by National Accountability Bureau was commenting on the performance of the ministers.

Terming him as Iqama Asif, she advised him to go to NAB, and give explanation for lifestyle beyond income allegations.

She stated that "Railu Katey" from politics were trying to survive on borrowed oxygen cylinders as they had gone to Raiwind for borrowing cylinders.

She made it clear that despite all pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan would never budge from his principled stance and would never open back-door for providing them any relief.

She lamented that the opposition, which has no reasons to justify their viewpoint, start making personal attacks on the Prime Minister who was an honest person and even opposition could not accuse him of corruption.

She said that Imran Khan during the SCO summit in Beshkik, was centre of attraction while Indian counterpart Modi was sidelined like the 12th man in cricket terminology.

She said that the nation had great expectations who would never let them down.

She said that the opposition parties during their rule totally ruined the national economy and now they were wondering as to how it has started improving.

She said that the government with the support of its allies would not only get the budget passed from the National Assembly but also achieve the targets set in it.

She said that differences in Pakistan Muslim League were becoming clear and before launching agitation, they should first overcome internal differences.

The SAPM said that it was strange that a gang that was involved in loot and plunder of national resources for ten years, was asking the government, which took over only ten months ago, to be accountable for present situation.

She was of the opinion that newly-born political leadership could not create any problems for the PTI government.

To a question, she said that issuance of production order of detained member was prerogative of the Speaker and the government had nothing to do with it. If the production orders of detained legislators were issued the government would make arrangements for their arrival in the session, she added.

She said that now PML-N leadership was calling Asif Zardari a political prisoner, while they themselves kept him in jail for several years.

Earlier briefing the media about the decisions in the meeting, chaired by her at PEMRA, she said it decided to establish media tribunals for speedy disposal of cases related to media. A summary has been moved for this purpose, modification of PEMRA rules to include social media in its domain, launch of direct-to-home system and digitalization of cable network and organize capacity building workshops for the media professionals, she added.

She informed that PEMRA received 187 applications for new television channels while it approved auction of 58 licenses for satellite tv channels.

PEMRA had offered 70 satellite TV licenses in seven categories eight in news & Current Affairs, 16 in Entertainment, five in sports, two in Agriculture, 12 in Regional Languages, four in Health and 11 in education and Tourism.

She said that News & Current Affairs category channel brought the highest bid of Rs 283.5 million, which proved that there was potential in the market and with launch of new channels thousands of job opportunities would becreated.

She said that PEMRA has also issued three licenses for DTH, which would improve quality of screen and programmes.