Opposition main barrier to legislate for public welfare: Barrister Farogh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem Thursday said that opposition was a gigantic barrier to make legislation for the public welfare in the Parliament.

The minister was addressing to a grant in aid distribution ceremony here, where cheques worth of Rs175 million were distributed among 133 district bar associations and district bar councils.

The minister said, "Opposition outside the Parliament and in the committees assure the masses to protect the rights of the people, but when we present any bill for people's betterment in House, they not let it pass".

He said that increase in the number of judges in the Islamabad High Court was just for the welfare of the masses, but opposition even after giving assurance to the government rejected the bill in the Senate.

Barrister Farogh said that incumbent government distributed funds among the district bar associations and district bar councils without any political discrimination as we believe in the betterment of the legal fraternity only.

To maintain the independence of the bar councils it was necessary to empower them financially, he added.

He recalled that "in previous regime being a representative of the bar I struggled a lot to empower the lawyers financially, but unfortunately my proposal was rejected".

Lawyers community was not accommodated in the past, however current government despite financial crises distributing funds to the community transparently, the minister maintained.