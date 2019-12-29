UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Main Hurdle For Constitutional Reforms In Parliament : Sadaqat Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Opposition main hurdle for constitutional reforms in Parliament : Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday said his government was committed for bringing reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other sectors by evolving consensus with opposition parties but they were using delaying tactics for creating hurdle.

Talking to Private news channel, Sadaqat Abbasi has blamed the opposition for lack of progress in implementing and administrative reforms in parliament, saying opposition was hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect their personal and political interests.

He said the government would not be a mute spectator to such opposition blackmailing tactics and would work on the agenda of reforms.

"We will surely introduce constitutional reforms with the help of the opposition," he added.

Sadaqat regretted that unfortunately there were corrupt elements in opposition who tried to create hindrances in democratic system but PTI leadership wisely tackled the situation and kept on serving the nation.

This is due to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that today Pakistan is in far better situation as compare to previous 10 years, he said adding, they have successfully achieved economic goals.

He urged the opposition to sit with the government for implementing laws about National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and to remove flaws form it with mutual discussion.

"We will ensure that this reform in NAB will not be misused anymore," he added.

He said opposition parties had one point agenda to stop the accountability process against their bigwigs, who were involved in massive corruption cases.

The leader said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was working to change the situation through its agenda reforms as people voted us for real change in the country.

"The PTI government will soon bring amendments in the NAB law if opposition shows flexibility", he added.

He said the opposition parties were not showing maturity and seriousness in NAB reforms through legislation and wish to halt the accountability process against their bigwigs.

He added that government was committed to eradicate corruption and bribery from the country in all state institutions.

He expressed satisfaction that the positive economic indicators were manifestation of the government's pragmatic policies.

Opposition had nothing positive to do for the common people in parliament, except wasting the precious time and raising slogans in the parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Parliament Progress Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

3 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.