Opposition main hurdle for constitutional reforms in Parliament : Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday said his government was committed for bringing reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other sectors by evolving consensus with opposition parties but they were using delaying tactics for creating hurdle.

Talking to Private news channel, Sadaqat Abbasi has blamed the opposition for lack of progress in implementing and administrative reforms in parliament, saying opposition was hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect their personal and political interests.

He said the government would not be a mute spectator to such opposition blackmailing tactics and would work on the agenda of reforms.

"We will surely introduce constitutional reforms with the help of the opposition," he added.

Sadaqat regretted that unfortunately there were corrupt elements in opposition who tried to create hindrances in democratic system but PTI leadership wisely tackled the situation and kept on serving the nation.

This is due to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that today Pakistan is in far better situation as compare to previous 10 years, he said adding, they have successfully achieved economic goals.

He urged the opposition to sit with the government for implementing laws about National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and to remove flaws form it with mutual discussion.

"We will ensure that this reform in NAB will not be misused anymore," he added.

He said opposition parties had one point agenda to stop the accountability process against their bigwigs, who were involved in massive corruption cases.

The leader said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was working to change the situation through its agenda reforms as people voted us for real change in the country.

"The PTI government will soon bring amendments in the NAB law if opposition shows flexibility", he added.

He said the opposition parties were not showing maturity and seriousness in NAB reforms through legislation and wish to halt the accountability process against their bigwigs.

He added that government was committed to eradicate corruption and bribery from the country in all state institutions.

He expressed satisfaction that the positive economic indicators were manifestation of the government's pragmatic policies.

Opposition had nothing positive to do for the common people in parliament, except wasting the precious time and raising slogans in the parliament.