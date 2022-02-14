UrduPoint.com

Opposition Makes Futile Efforts: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 01:24 PM

Opposition makes futile efforts: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that the opposition parties were wasting their time by doing futile exercise to present 'no confidence motion' in the Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that the opposition parties were wasting their time by doing futile exercise to present 'no confidence motion' in the Senate.

Opposition parties have no strategy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Interior minister said they were doing media politics only, Pakistan Muslim League Q is our partner in the government and will not leave the coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said opposition parties had not that much strength to move for 'no confidence motion'.

He strongly rejected speculation about PTI member and said they were firmly standing with their party.

He said PTI took great initiative in the country history who introduced 'Health Card' which was covering health insurance upto one million annually, the accountability process would be continued till the last looter of the country, he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Muslim Media Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

USOPC 'Disappointed' by CAS Decision to Clear Russ ..

USOPC 'Disappointed' by CAS Decision to Clear Russian Figure Skater Valieva

2 minutes ago
 Fawad visits Zaidi to condole over his father's de ..

Fawad visits Zaidi to condole over his father's demise

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Security Negotiations: Russia Preparing ..

Kremlin on Security Negotiations: Russia Preparing for Worst but Hoping for Best

2 minutes ago
 Digital Marketer Usman Is A True Source Of Inspira ..

Digital Marketer Usman Is A True Source Of Inspiration For Entrepreneurs!

12 minutes ago
 India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Furniture godown gutted in faisalabad

Furniture godown gutted in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>