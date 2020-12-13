UrduPoint.com
Opposition Making Failed Attempts To Pressurize Govt:: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the opposition was making failed efforts to pressurize the government through long marches and threats of resignation from parliament.

After meeting with a delegation led by members of PTI Punjab Mian Faisal Hayat, Abdul Hai Dasti and Rafaqat Ali here at the Governor's House, he told the media that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not resign and the government will not end due to such acts of the opposition parties.

"Completing five-year term in the government is our constitutional and democratic right and we will not desist from this prerogative mandated by the people,'' he added.

The governor said that the opposition's politics of rallies had been rejected by the people, including Lahore.

Today, people were not with the politicians of anarchy and riots, but with the government and its policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said and asserted, "We have saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy by getting it out of its worst economic problems" Chaudhry Sarwar said that the root cause of problems facing Pakistan was the debt of billions of Dollars taken by the previous leaders but the PTI had promised with the nation that they would liberate Pakistan from corruption, inflation and other problems, including unemployment.

The government was moving forward successfully because of its policies but the opposition was protesting to stop the country from moving forward, he said and added "We have thwarted such elements before and this time again, foil the ill intentions of the opposition."The governor said that the people had given them the mandate of the government for five years so it was their constitutional and democratic right to govern and the opposition parties also had a democratic responsibility to not indulge in conspiracies that will destabilize the country but wait for 2023 general elections. The public would give their verdict through power of the vote, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that if the opposition thought that they would intimidate the government by threatening about long march or resigning from the assemblies, then it will not happen. Imran Khan will be the prime minister till 2023. The PTI government would complete its term and the opposition will not get any thing except failure, he added.

