Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Opposition making fun of poor people by criticizing shelters homes: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the opposition parties were making fun of poor masses by criticizing the shelters homes for needy people

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government kicked off number of welfare projects such as Ehsaas programme, Kamyab Jawan, Sehat Insaf card, shelter homes and others to facilitate the public, he said talking to a private news channel.

He urged the opposition to play a positive politics by highlighting the genuine issues of common man and assured that the government would resolve them amicably. He lauded both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for evolving consensus in extension of the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) which was a national cause.

Commenting on the corruption and accountability, he said the PTI government would not make any compromise on accountability process against corrupts and it was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption in order to recover the looted national exchequer.

He said the provincial government of PPP did not deliver anything for the development of the province as many scandals of corruption were reported in that regard.

Replying to a question, Ali Nawaz Awan said the present government was providing conducive environment to investors, those were showing keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

