Opposition making futile efforts to sell its rejected narrative: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that political circus of the opposition had no value rather it was just an exercise to sit together, talk and leave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that political circus of the opposition had no value rather it was just an exercise to sit together, talk and leave.

In her statement issued here, she said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) balloon had already been deflated.

She said that uncle and niece were fooling each other openly and Shehbaz Sharif wanted to sell his rejected and outdated narrative.

Dr Firdous added that Maryam Nawaz was making futile efforts.

The SACM said that people would never listen to plundereds and added that the masses would support the incumbent government which was sincerely working for their uplift.

She said that there was a rift among the PDM which was out in lust of power.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman should remember that after Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari now Shehbaz Sharif would ditch him, she added.