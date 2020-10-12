UrduPoint.com
Opposition Making Futile Exercise As It Has No Public Support: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Opposition making futile exercise as it has no public support: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the opposition parties did not have public support and they were making futile exercise to achieve their nefarious designs against the democratic government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an organized gang of criminals and they were trying to pressurize the incumbent government in a bid to halt the ongoing accountability process against them, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shibli said neither the government was afraid of the opposition's rallies, nor had intention to create any obstacle in its way.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all out efforts to bring the national wealth looters and plunderers to justice.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan owned no sugar mills like former president Asif Ali Zardari and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the government had courageously cracked down on the sugar mafia to give a piece of its mind and discourage the re-occurrence of such crimes in the future.

