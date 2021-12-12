UrduPoint.com

Opposition Making Hue & Cry For Personal Interests

Sun 12th December 2021

Opposition making hue & cry for personal interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the opposition parties were indifferent to the problems of the people.

In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition was least interested to do something for the well-being of the people during coronavirus pandemic and dengue.

CM said that the opposition had lost its credibility among the masses adding that the people were well aware that the opposition was making hue and cry for its personal interests.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was serving people with full dedication.

