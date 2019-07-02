UrduPoint.com
Opposition Making Noise To Avoid Accountability, Arrests: Zain Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:03 PM

Opposition making noise to avoid accountability, arrests: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Tuesday that Opposition was making hue and cry to avoid from accountability process and arrests.

He said this while inaugurating different road schemes at NA-157.

He said the process of accountability would not stop. All Parties Conference of Opposition failed badly, he said.

The incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and the journey of country's progress would continue, he stated.

He said, when the PTI came into power, different organizations were facing problems and the national exchequer was almost empty. He said the economic team of the incumbent government was striving hard for improving country's economy.

Zain Hussain Qureshi said the government would honour its promises made with the public during the election campaigns and come upto the expectation of people.

On this occasion, Malik Aatif Raan Malik Farrukh Raan, Chaudhry Shabbir Aaraen and other notables were also present.

