Opposition making propaganda on Tiger Force performance :Muhammad Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said on Thursday the opposition was making propaganda on Tiger Force performance just to defame the image of incumbent government.

Talking to a private news channel Dar explained the tiger force was formed in March following COVID-19 outbreak in the country to aid the civil administration in carrying out Corona-virus related activities and they did their job well.

Later on, it was assigned additional duties related to tree plantation, anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns, locust surveillance, traffic management, flood prevention and control and other issues that require more human resources, he added.

He said the government has recently decided to assign now a new task to the tiger force volunteers which is to identify the hoarding and artificial price hike in their respective areas.

The Tiger Force is willing to fulfill its responsibilities on voluntary basis, while the government would not provide any funds to the Force, he added.

He further said despite the full support of the Tiger Force during the floods in Sindh, the Sindh government refuses to accept the Force.