Opposition maligning the country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the questions of British anchor and answers of Ishaq Dar proved that when the opposition was confronted with truth it got perplexed.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the opposition was not even hesitant to malign the country to protect its looted wealth.

The facilitator of the corrupt era and the person who destroyed the economy was healthy for interviews and sick for facing the law, he added.