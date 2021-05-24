Opposition members also invited in talk shows of PTV: NA told

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday informed the National Assembly that being a state run institution of the country, members from the opposition parties were also invited in the talk shows of Pakistan Television (PTV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday informed the National Assembly that being a state run institution of the country, members from the opposition parties were also invited in the talk shows of Pakistan Television (PTV).

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the Minister said that ptv was earning maximum income from advertisement at PTV Home and PTV sports channels.

He said that besides PTV Parliament, PTV Tele school service was also started during COVID-19 pandemic to provide education facilities to the students of various classes across the country.

The minister said indeed it was PTV prime responsibility to highlight coverage of various programmes.