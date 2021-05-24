UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Members Also Invited In Talk Shows Of PTV: NA Told

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:16 PM

Opposition members also invited in talk shows of PTV: NA told

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday informed the National Assembly that being a state run institution of the country, members from the opposition parties were also invited in the talk shows of Pakistan Television (PTV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday informed the National Assembly that being a state run institution of the country, members from the opposition parties were also invited in the talk shows of Pakistan Television (PTV).

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the Minister said that ptv was earning maximum income from advertisement at PTV Home and PTV sports channels.

He said that besides PTV Parliament, PTV Tele school service was also started during COVID-19 pandemic to provide education facilities to the students of various classes across the country.

The minister said indeed it was PTV prime responsibility to highlight coverage of various programmes.

Related Topics

National Assembly Sports Education Parliament From PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

PWDs lauded MoHR for developing special video mess ..

3 minutes ago

Manned Mission to Moon Will Cost Russia $23Bln - R ..

3 minutes ago

Pressure mounts for action over Belarus forced lan ..

3 minutes ago

SAU organizes training workshop for setting up hea ..

3 minutes ago

Famous Mirpur F/2 blind murder case unearthed: 05 ..

5 minutes ago

Mango orchards witness Aphid attack, officials adv ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.