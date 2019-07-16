Opposition members criticized govt; Accused pursuing vendetta against opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Opposition members on Tuesday accused the government of pursuing a vendetta against opposition leaders and called for unbiased accountability.

They stated that common man is facing the brunt of rising inflation. They also accused treasury benches of creating an atmosphere of tension in the parliament rather than holding discussions on issues of public importance.Expressing his views in National Assembly, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif accused the government of pursuing a vendetta against opposition leaders and called for unbiased accountability.PML-N leader brought up the recent video leak scandal involving accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik; regretting that, "while the judge was sent back, Nawaz Sharif is still in jail"."I don't want to comment on the matter as it is in the court and I respect the judiciary and the judicial process.

I don't just have respect, I have complete trust that our judicial system will fulfill all requirements of justice," he said. "There is no allegation of corruption against Nawaz Sharif," Asif insisted, adding that Sharif was disqualified due to an undeclared salary.Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said common man is facing the brunt of rising inflation.

He accused the treasury benches of creating an atmosphere of tension in the parliament rather than holding discussions on issues of public importance.He stated that production order is prerogative of every member of national assembly irrespective of his political affiliation.

The PPP MNA also demanded the holding of NA Committee meetings on priority basis.Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said no one is above the law and the operations of ANF are conducted without any discrimination.He said the government of PTI firmly believes in upholding of justice and equality.

He said on the basis of credible intelligence received, the movement of MNA Rana Sanaullah was monitored for three weeks and he was apprehended with cache of drugs.He said as Rana Sanaullah was caught red handed, there was no need for seeking additional remand for him.

The State Minister said no compromise will be made with those who are involved in drug trafficking. Shehryar Khan Afridi said 2900 personnel of Anti-Narcotics Force are playing a key role in eradicating the menace of drug from society.He said the force is understaffed and lacks necessary resources and modern technology.

Despite this, he said, drugs worth billions of Dollars are confiscated each year by the ANF and the conviction rate of the agency is 98%.Raja Pervez Ashraf said the media is fourth pillar of democracy and it should function freely in the country.

Referring to Reko Diq and similar cases of international arbitration, he said the commission set up by the Prime Minister should probe the roles of all those involved in this affair. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says we should be loyal to our country, rather than political leaders. He said that opposition should not hide behind production orders.